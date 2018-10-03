FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 3, 2018 / 7:48 PM / Updated 11 minutes ago

U.S. money market assets decreased in latest week: iMoneyNet

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. money market fund assets decreased by $15.04 billion to $2.834 trillion in the week ended Oct 2, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.

Taxable money market fund assets decreased by $15.54 billion to $2.703 trillion, while tax-free assets increased by $497.20 million to $131.52 billion, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.

The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Taxable money-market funds settled at 1.72 percent, up from 1.63 percent last week, while the iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Tax-Free and Municipal money-market funds climbed to 1.09 percent from 1.03 percent last week.

Wall Street Newsdesk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
