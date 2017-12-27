U.S. money market assets increased in latest week: iMoneyNet

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. money market fund assets increased by $10.81 billion to $2.801 trillion in the week ended Dec 26, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.

Taxable money market fund assets increased by $11.07 billion to $2.670 trillion, while tax-free assets decreased by $261.00 million to $130.93 billion, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.

The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Taxable money-market funds increased to 0.89 percent from 0.85 percent the week before while the iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Tax-Free and Municipal money-market funds rose to 0.79 percent from 0.62 percent the previous week.