U.S. money market assets increased in latest week: iMoneyNet

NEW YORK, Oct 23 (Reuters) - U.S. money market fund assets increased by $18.00 billion to $3.437 trillion in the week ended Oct 22, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.

Taxable money market fund assets increased by $16.62 billion to $3.298 trillion, while tax-free assets increased by $1.37 billion to $138.56 billion, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.

The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Taxable money-market funds was unchanged at 1.54 percent; the Taxable WAM lengthened by one day to 35 days. The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Tax-Free and Municipal money-market funds fell to 0.89 percent from 0.99 percent last week. The Tax-Free WAM lengthened by one day to 37 days.