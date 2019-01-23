U.S. money market assets resume rise in latest week: iMoneyNet

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. money market fund assets rose in the latest week, resuming their recent increase as some investors sought the safety of these low-risk investments due to stock market volatility and worries about slowing economic growth, a private report released on Wednesday showed.

Money market funds, which are seen as being a tad riskier than bank accounts, posted a $2.69 billion increase in assets, bringing their total to $3.015 trillion in the week ended Jan. 22, the Money Fund Report said.

Two weeks earlier, total fund assets reached $3.029 trillion, the highest since March 2010, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.

Taxable money market fund assets rose by $3.86 billion to $2.870 trillion, but tax-free assets fell by $1.16 billion to $144.59 billion, iMoneyNet said.

The average seven-day simple yield for taxable money funds edged up to 2.04 percent from 2.03 percent last week, iMoneyNet said.

On the other hand, the average seven-day simple yield for tax-free and municipal money-market funds fell to 0.90 percent, the lowest since early August, from 0.98 percent the week before.

GRAPHIC-U.S. money fund assets - tmsnrt.rs/2N3eZa0