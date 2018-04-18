U.S. money market assets decreased in latest week: iMoneyNet

NEW YORK, April 18 (Reuters) - U.S. money market fund assets decreased by $28.06 billion to $2.765 trillion in the week ended April 17, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.

Taxable money market fund assets decreased by $25.76 billion to $2.634 trillion, while tax-free assets decreased by $2.30 billion to $131.42 billion, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.

The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Taxable money-market funds increased to 1.31 percent from 1.30 percent the week before, while the iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Tax-Free and Municipal money-market funds climbed to 1.17 percent from 1.09 percent last week.