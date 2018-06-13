U.S. money market assets decreased in latest week: iMoneyNet

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. money market fund assets decreased by $4.04 billion to $2.828 trillion in the week ended June 12, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.

Taxable money market fund assets decreased by $2.08 billion to $2.690 trillion, while tax-free assets decreased by $1.96 billion to $137.69 billion, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.

The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Taxable money-market funds decreased to 1.41 percent from 1.42 percent the week before, while the iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Tax-Free and Municipal money-market funds fell to 0.64 percent from 0.66 percent last week.