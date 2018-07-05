US money market assets decreased in latest week: iMoneyNet

(Reuters) - U.S. money market fund assets decreased by $274.00 million to $2.787 trillion in the week ended July 3, the Money Fund Report said on Thursday.

Taxable money market fund assets decreased by $1.68 billion to $2.651 trillion, while tax-free assets increased by $1.41 billion to $136.82 billion, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.

The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Taxable money-market funds increased to 1.55 percent from 1.51 percent the week before, while the iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Tax-Free and Municipal money-market funds rose to 1.03 percent from 0.99 percent last week.