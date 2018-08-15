FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 15, 2018 / 7:27 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. money market assets decreased in latest week: iMoneyNet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. money market fund assets decreased by $10.33 billion to $2.816 trillion in the week ended Aug 14, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.

Taxable money market fund assets decreased by $8.98 billion to $2.688 trillion, while tax-free assets decreased by $1.35 billion to $128.81 billion, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.

The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Taxable money-market funds was 1.57 percent, up from 1.56 percent last week, while the iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Tax-Free and Municipal money-market funds increased to 0.96 percent from 0.80 percent last week.

