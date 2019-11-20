US money market assets decreased in latest week: iMoneyNet

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. money market fund assets decreased by $23.62 billion to $3.493 trillion in the week ended Nov 19, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.

Taxable money market fund assets decreased by $24.25 billion to $3.355 trillion, while tax-free assets increased by $637.90 million to $138.50 billion, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.

The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Taxable money-market funds fell to 1.34 percent from 1.35 percent last week; the Taxable WAM was unchanged at 36 days. The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Tax-Free and Municipal money-market funds increased to 0.74 percent from 0.73 percent last week. The Tax-Free WAM shortened by one day to 38 days.