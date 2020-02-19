Wealth
February 19, 2020 / 7:17 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. money market assets decreased in latest week-iMoneyNet

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 19 (Reuters) - U.S. money market fund assets decreased by $3.64 billion to $3.575 trillion in the week ended Feb 18, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.

Taxable money market fund assets decreased by $2.80 billion to $3.440 trillion, while tax-free assets decreased by $844.20 million to $134.91 billion, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.

The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Taxable money-market funds slipped to 1.25 percent from 1.26 percent last week; the Taxable WAM held steady at 31 days. The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Tax-Free and Municipal money-market funds increased to 0.69 percent from 0.62 percent last week. The Tax-Free WAM remained at 32 days.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below