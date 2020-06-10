U.S. money market assets decreased in latest week: iMoneyNet

NEW YORK, June 10 (Reuters) - U.S. money market fund assets decreased by $24.84 billion to $4.668 trillion in the week ended June 9, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.

Taxable money market fund assets decreased by $24.31 billion to $4.534 trillion, while tax-free assets decreased by $530.30 million to $133.95 billion, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.

The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Taxable money-market funds was unchanged at 0.08 percent. The Taxable WAM lengthened by one day to 43 days. The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Tax-Free and Municipal money-market funds slipped to 0.04 percent from 0.05 percent last week. The Tax-Free WAM remained at 27 days.