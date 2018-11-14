U.S. money market assets decreased in latest week: iMoneyNet

NEW YORK, (Reuters) - - U.S. money market fund assets decreased by $2.42 billion to $2.872 trillion in the week ended Nov 13, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.

Taxable money market fund assets decreased by $2.56 billion to $2.736 trillion, while tax-free assets increased by $138.50 million to $135.41 billion, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.

The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Taxable money-market funds settled at 1.83 percent, up from 1.82 percent last week, while the iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Tax-Free and Municipal money-market funds rose to 1.18 percent from 1.17 percent last week.