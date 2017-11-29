FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. money market assets increased in latest week: iMoneyNet
#Money
November 29, 2017 / 8:55 PM / in 2 hours

U.S. money market assets increased in latest week: iMoneyNet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. money market fund assets increased by $22.18 billion to $2.758 trillion in the week ended Nov 28, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.

Taxable money market fund assets increased by $22.77 billion to $2.629 trillion, while tax-free assets decreased by $596.30 million to $129.17 billion, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.

The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Taxable money-market funds was unchanged at 0.73 percent while the iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Tax-Free and Municipal money-market funds rose to 0.50 percent from 0.49 percent the previous week.

