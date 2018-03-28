U.S. money market assets increased in latest week: iMoneyNet

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. money market fund assets increased by $7.76 billion to $2.797 trillion in the week ended March 27, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.

Taxable money market fund assets increased by $9.03 billion to $2.663 trillion, while tax-free assets decreased by $1.27 billion to $133.88 billion, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.

The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Taxable money-market funds jumped to 1.23 percent from 1.14 percent the week before, while the iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Tax-Free and Municipal money-market funds increased to 0.85 percent from 0.74 percent last week.