U.S. money market assets increased in latest week: iMoneyNet

NEW YORK, Oct 30 (Reuters) - U.S. money market fund assets increased by $31.84 billion to $3.469 trillion in the week ended Oct 29, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.

Taxable money market fund assets increased by $32.33 billion to $3.331 trillion, while tax-free assets decreased by $485.00 million to $138.07 billion, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.

The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Taxable money-market funds slipped to 1.50 percent from 1.54 percent last week; the Taxable WAM lengthened by one day to 36 days. The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Tax-Free and Municipal money-market funds fell to 0.82 percent from 0.89 percent last week. The Tax-Free WAM remained at 37 days.