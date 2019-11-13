U.S. money market assets increased in latest week: iMoneyNet

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. money market fund assets increased by $11.98 billion to $3.517 trillion in the week ended Nov 12, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.

Taxable money market fund assets increased by $12.61 billion to $3.379 trillion, while tax-free assets decreased by $634.00 million to $137.86 billion, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.

The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Taxable money-market funds fell to 1.34 percent from 1.40 percent last week; the Taxable WAM was unchanged at 36 days. The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Tax-Free and Municipal money-market funds fell to 0.73 percent from 0.78 percent last week. The Tax-Free WAM lengthened by one day to 39 days.