U.S. money market assets increased in latest week: iMoneyNet

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. money market fund assets increased by $35.19 billion to $3.528 trillion in the week ended Nov 26, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.

Taxable money market fund assets increased by $35.33 billion to $3.390 trillion, while tax-free assets decreased by $144.10 million to $138.35 billion, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.

The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Taxable money-market funds fell to 1.32 percent from 1.34 percent last week; the Taxable WAM lengthened by one day to 37 days. The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Tax-Free and Municipal money-market funds slipped to 0.71 percent from 0.74 percent last week. The Tax-Free WAM shortened by one day to 37 days.