US money market assets increased in latest week: iMoneyNet

NEW YORK, April 29 (Reuters) - U.S. money market fund assets increased by $72.69 billion to $4.652 trillion in the week ended April 28, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.

Taxable money market fund assets increased by $74.71 billion to $4.515 trillion, while tax-free assets decreased by $2.02 billion to $137.21 billion, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.

The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Taxable money-market funds fell to 0.18 percent from 0.22 percent last week; the Taxable WAM shortened by one day to 38 days. The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Tax-Free and Municipal money-market funds slipped to 0.11 percent from 0.18 percent last week. The Tax-Free WAM shortened by one day to 27 days.