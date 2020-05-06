US money market assets increased in latest week: iMoneyNet

NEW YORK, May 6 (Reuters) - U.S. money market fund assets increased by $37.80 billion to $4.690 trillion in the week ended May 5, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.

Taxable money market fund assets increased by $38.97 billion to $4.553 trillion, while tax-free assets decreased by $1.16 billion to $136.04 billion, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.

The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Taxable money-market funds fell to 0.16 percent from 0.18 percent last week; the Taxable WAM lengthened by two days to 40 days. The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Tax-Free and Municipal money-market funds slipped to 0.10 percent from 0.11 percent last week. The Tax-Free WAM was unchanged at 27 days.