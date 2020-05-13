US money market assets increased in latest week: iMoneyNet

NEW YORK, May 13 (Reuters) - U.S. money market fund assets increased by $26.28 billion to $4.716 trillion in the week ended May 12, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.

Taxable money market fund assets increased by $27.02 billion to $4.581 trillion, while tax-free assets decreased by $740.60 million to $135.30 billion, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.

The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Taxable money-market funds fell to 0.13 percent from 0.16 percent last week; the Taxable WAM lengthened by one day to 41 days. The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Tax-Free and Municipal money-market funds slipped to 0.08 percent from 0.10 percent last week. The Tax-Free WAM was unchanged at 27 days.