U.S. money market assets increased in latest week: iMoneyNet

NEW YORK, May 20 (Reuters) - U.S. money market fund assets increased by $5.81 billion to $4.722 trillion in the week ended May 19, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.

Taxable money market fund assets increased by $6.35 billion to $4.587 trillion, while tax-free assets decreased by $531.10 million to $134.77 billion, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.

The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Taxable money-market funds fell to 0.11 percent from 0.13 percent last week; the Taxable WAM lengthened by one day to 41 days. The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Tax-Free and Municipal money-market funds slipped to 0.07 percent from 0.08 percent last week. The Tax-Free WAM was unchanged at 27 days.