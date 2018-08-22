FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 22, 2018 / 6:16 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. money market assets increased in latest week: iMoneyNet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. money market fund assets increased by $9.68 billion to $2.825 trillion in the week ended Aug 21, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.

Taxable money market fund assets increased by $9.00 billion to $2.696 trillion, while tax-free assets increased by $678.60 million to $129.49 billion, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.

The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Taxable money-market funds was 1.58 percent, up from 1.57 percent last week, while the iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Tax-Free and Municipal money-market funds increased to 1.06 percent from 0.96 percent last week.

Wall Street Newsdesk Telephone: +1 646-223-6110

