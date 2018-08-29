U.S. money market assets increased in latest week: iMoneyNet

NEW YORK, Aug 29 (Reuters) - U.S. money market fund assets increased by $7.83 billion to $2.833 trillion in the week ended Aug 28, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.

Taxable money market fund assets increased by $7.21 billion to $2.703 trillion, while tax-free assets increased by $618.70 million to $130.11 billion, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.

The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Taxable money-market funds settled at 1.59 percent, up from 1.58 percent last week, while the iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Tax-Free and Municipal money-market funds increased to 1.08 percent from 1.06 percent last week.