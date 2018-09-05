U.S. money market assets increased in latest week: iMoneyNet

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. money market fund assets increased by $5.78 billion to $2.839 trillion in the week ended Sept 4, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Dollar banknotes are seen in this photo illustration taken February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez/Illustration/File Photo

Taxable money market fund assets increased by $5.47 billion to $2.709 trillion, while tax-free assets increased by $313.60 million to $130.42 billion, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.

The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Taxable money-market funds settled at 1.60 percent, up from 1.59 percent last week, while the iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Tax-Free and Municipal money-market funds was unchanged from last week at 1.08 percent.