U.S. money market assets increased in latest week: iMoneyNet

NEW YORK Reuters) - U.S. money market fund assets increased by $16.69 billion to $2.856 trillion in the week ended Sept 11, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.

Taxable money market fund assets increased by $16.29 billion to $2.725 trillion, while tax-free assets increased by $392.00 million to $130.83 billion, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.

The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Taxable money-market funds settled at 1.62 percent, up from 1.60 percent last week, while the iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Tax-Free and Municipal money-market funds fell to 1.03 percent from 1.08 percent last week.