U.S. money market assets increased in latest week: iMoneyNet

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. money market fund assets increased by $22.89 billion to $2.994 trillion in the week ended Jan 1, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.

Taxable money market fund assets increased by $22.18 billion to $2.849 trillion, while tax-free assets increased by $712.30 million to $144.94 billion, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.

The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Taxable money-market funds settled at 2.04 percent, up from 1.98 percent last week, while the iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Tax-Free and Municipal money-market funds was 1.28 percent, up from 1.25 percent last week.