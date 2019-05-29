US money market assets increased in latest week-iMoneyNet

NEW YORK, May 29 (Reuters) - U.S. money market fund assets increased by $17.26 billion to $3.110 trillion in the week ended May 28, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.

Taxable money market fund assets increased by $18.95 billion to $2.972 trillion, while tax-free assets decreased by $1.69 billion to $137.58 billion, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.

The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Taxable money-market funds slipped to 2.02 percent from 2.04 percent last week; the Taxable WAM shortened by one day to 29 days. The iMoneyNet Money Fund Average 7-Day Simple Yield for All Tax-Free and Municipal money-market funds remained at 0.99 percent. The Tax-Free WAM was unchanged at 22 days.