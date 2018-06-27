FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 27, 2018 / 7:09 PM / in an hour

U.S. money market assets rebound from steep drop: iMoneyNet

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. money fund sector recorded inflows, reversing the biggest outflow in more than two years last week that was linked to payments of quarterly corporate taxes and Treasury supply, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.

Money market funds, which are seen as low-risk alternatives to bank accounts, registered an $25.42 billion increase in assets to $2.788 trillion in the week ended June 26, according to the report, published by iMoneyNet.

In the previous week, money fund assets tumbled $65.25 billion, marking the fifth biggest weekly decrease since iMoneyNet began tracking this data.

Taxable money market fund assets rose by $26.07 billion to $2.652 trillion, following a $63.62 billion decrease the prior week.

Tax-free assets fell for a fourth straight week, down by $648.90 million to $135.41 billion.

The iMoneyNet said its average seven-day simple yield for all taxable money funds increased to 1.51 percent from 1.49 percent the week before, while its seven-day yield for all tax-free and municipal funds rose to 0.99 percent from 0.84 percent last week.

To view a graphic on U.S. money fund assets, click: tmsnrt.rs/2N3eZa0

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

