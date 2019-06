(Reuters) - Jim Chanos’ Kynikos Associates was long on Tesla Inc put options, not call options, on March 31, according to an amended Securities and Exchange filing on Wednesday.

The filing restated a May 15 filing by Kynikos, and shows that the firm held put options in Tesla, iRobot Corp and Coca-Cola Co on March 31. Kynikos’ earlier filing had said the firm held call options on those companies.