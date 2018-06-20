Argentina, Saudi Arabia to be part of MSCI emerging markets index

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Index provider MSCI said on Wednesday it will reclassify Argentina as an emerging market and start including Saudi Arabia in that classification, sharply broadening the investor base for both countries in a move that could be supportive of their local equities.

The decisions will be effective beginning in mid-2019.

International investors’ expectations are now “that the current privatization effort in Saudi Arabia will continue to grow the investable opportunity set available to them and hence, all other things being equal, contribute to an increased weight of Saudi Arabia in the Emerging Markets Index in the future,” Sebastien Lieblich, MSCI managing director and global head of equity solutions, said in a statement.

The Saudi index .TASI has been among the best performing in the Gulf region, up 13.3 percent year to date.

There is high anticipation over the market listing of Saudi state-controlled energy company Aramco, which could be the largest publicly-traded company globally.

Saudi Arabia could see $30-45 billion of portfolio inflows in the next two years if it reaches the same level of foreign ownership in stock markets as the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, according to investment bank EFG Hermes.

The reclassification announcement was made hours after the International Monetary Fund approved a $50 billion financing deal for Argentina, as the South American country seeks to stabilize its currency.

MSCI said it would review its decision on Argentina if the country introduces capital controls or puts restrictions on its currency’s movement.

MSCI said it will include the MSCI Kuwait Index in its classification review next year for a potential move from frontier to emerging markets.