World's top pension funds grow assets 15.1 percent in 2017: study

LONDON (Reuters) - The world’s 300 largest pension funds grew assets under management by 15.1 percent in 2017 to reach a combined value of $18.1 trillion, a study on Monday showed.

The growth was more than double 2016’s 6.1 percent increase, research from Willis Towers Watson’s Thinking Ahead Institute showed. Willis Towers Watson is a leading consultant and investment advisor to pension funds.

The top 20 funds accounted for 41.1 percent of the assets, the study showed, led by Japan’s $1.4 trillion Government Pension Investment fund and Norway’s $1.1 trillion Government Pension Fund.