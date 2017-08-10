FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 2 days
Pimco Income Fund, overseen by Ivascyn, attracts $2.65 billion inflows in July
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Reuters Investigates
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
Fleeing to Canada
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
China won't stop N. Korea
Commentary
China won't stop N. Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
August 10, 2017 / 8:30 PM / in 2 days

Pimco Income Fund, overseen by Ivascyn, attracts $2.65 billion inflows in July

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Pimco Income Fund, overseen by group chief investment officer Dan Ivascyn, attracted inflows of $2.65 billion in July, bringing the fund's total net assets to $92 billion, Morningstar data showed on Thursday.

The Pimco Total Return Bond Fund, once the world's largest bond fund, posted outflows of $409 million in July, leaving the fund's assets under management at $73 billion, Morningstar said.

The Pimco Total Return Fund has posted outflows of more than $5.2 billion so far this year and $14.2 billion in the last 12 months, Morningstar said.

For its part, the Pimco Income Fund, which some investors and analysts consider Pimco's new flagship fund, has attracted about $17.6 billion year-to-date and roughly $23.5 billion in the last 12 months, Morningstar said.

Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Sandra Maler

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.