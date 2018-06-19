FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 19, 2018 / 2:11 PM / Updated an hour ago

Pimco's Ivascyn: 'Relatively dangerous environment for investors' amid trade tensions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Dan Ivascyn, the group chief investment officer at bond giant Pacific Investment Management Co, on Tuesday said it is a “relatively dangerous environment for investors” because of political uncertainty making stretched market valuations more vulnerable.

FILE PHOTO - A Pacific Investment Management Co (PIMCO) sign is shown in Newport Beach, California August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

“It’s about trying to limit the downside when fear returns to the market and volatility rises,” Ivascyn said in a telephone interview.

U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday as President Donald Trump’s latest threat to impose duties on additional Chinese goods heightened worries that tit-for-tat tariffs could spiral into a trade war.

Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

