Pimco's Ivascyn: 'Relatively dangerous environment for investors' amid trade tensions

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Dan Ivascyn, the group chief investment officer at bond giant Pacific Investment Management Co, on Tuesday said it is a “relatively dangerous environment for investors” because of political uncertainty making stretched market valuations more vulnerable.

FILE PHOTO - A Pacific Investment Management Co (PIMCO) sign is shown in Newport Beach, California August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

“It’s about trying to limit the downside when fear returns to the market and volatility rises,” Ivascyn said in a telephone interview.

U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday as President Donald Trump’s latest threat to impose duties on additional Chinese goods heightened worries that tit-for-tat tariffs could spiral into a trade war.