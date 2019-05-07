Wealth
May 7, 2019 / 3:09 PM / Updated 39 minutes ago

PIMCO names Rene Martel as its head of retirement

2 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The offices of Pacific Investment Management Co (PIMCO) are shown in Newport Beach, California August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - Pacific Investment Management Co has named Rene Martel, a managing director at the Newport Beach, Calif.-based firm, as its head of retirement, a new role for the firm, a spokesman said Tuesday.

Martel, who will report directly to PIMCO CEO Emmanuel Roman, will collaborate closely with PIMCO teams which play a key role in retirement strategies and services, including Client Solutions and Analytics, Defined Contribution, Product Strategy Group and Global Wealth Management, the spokesman said.

“Our ambition is to be a premier retirement provider helping clients strategically navigate existing challenges and prepare for emerging ones,” Roman said.

“Millions of Americans will need access to both low risk and income-oriented solutions in their retirement while younger investors need access to solutions focused on steady and sustainable growth – all of which we believe an active bond investor like PIMCO is well-positioned to provide.”

Pimco, which is owned by Allianz SE, has $1.76 trillion in assets under management, as of March 2019.

Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Phil Berlowitz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below