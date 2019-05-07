PIMCO names Rene Martel as its head of retirement

FILE PHOTO: The offices of Pacific Investment Management Co (PIMCO) are shown in Newport Beach, California August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - Pacific Investment Management Co has named Rene Martel, a managing director at the Newport Beach, Calif.-based firm, as its head of retirement, a new role for the firm, a spokesman said Tuesday.

Martel, who will report directly to PIMCO CEO Emmanuel Roman, will collaborate closely with PIMCO teams which play a key role in retirement strategies and services, including Client Solutions and Analytics, Defined Contribution, Product Strategy Group and Global Wealth Management, the spokesman said.

“Our ambition is to be a premier retirement provider helping clients strategically navigate existing challenges and prepare for emerging ones,” Roman said.

“Millions of Americans will need access to both low risk and income-oriented solutions in their retirement while younger investors need access to solutions focused on steady and sustainable growth – all of which we believe an active bond investor like PIMCO is well-positioned to provide.”

Pimco, which is owned by Allianz SE, has $1.76 trillion in assets under management, as of March 2019.