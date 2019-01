FILE PHOTO: Joachim Fels, Managing Director at PIMCO, speaks during the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit in New York, U.S., November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Recession models are suggesting a higher probability of a U.S. recession over the next 12 months and “flashing orange,” said Joachim Fels, managing director and global economic advisor at PIMCO, on an investor webcast Wednesday.

Fels said China’s slowdown, which could accelerate to the downside, is at the top of his worry list.