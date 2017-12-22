U.S. funds keep allocations steady in December: Reuters poll

BENGALURU (Reuters) - U.S. fund managers made no significant changes to their model global portfolio in December after recommending an increase of stocks in the previous month, a Reuters poll of investment managers found.

The monthly survey of 13 U.S.-based asset managers taken Dec. 14-21 showed recommendations for global equity allocations accounted for an average 57.1 percent, marginally down from 57.2 percent in November.

Bond allocations were held steady at 35.2 percent, with the remainder spread among cash, property and alternative investments.

The latest recommendations were steady largely because only a few contributors made some tweaks and the remaining majority of participants kept their portfolio unchanged from the previous month.