Greenlight's Einhorn says shorting shares of Assured Guaranty

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Hedge fund manager David Einhorn said on Monday that his Greenlight Capital was betting Assured Guaranty’s stock will fall, sending shares of the bond insurer down as much as 6 percent in after-hours trading.

FILE PHOTO: David Einhorn, president of Greenlight Capital speaks at the Sohn Investment Conference in New York City, U.S. on May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Einhorn, who is known to move stocks by simply opening his mouth, did not disappoint at the Sohn Investment Conference with this year’s presentation. The stock’s fall essentially wiped out its gains to date this year.

Einhorn called Assured Guaranty “a melting ice cube that is paying out the drops while it still can.”

New business coming into the company is not enough to offset the amortization of the portfolio, Einhorn said.

A spokeswoman for Assured Guaranty said it had no immediate response to the comments from the head of one of the hedge fund industry’s most closely watched firms.

One particular problem is the company’s exposure to bankrupt Puerto Rico, which was devastated by Hurricane Maria. But the company also has some $17 billion in exposure to Illinois. Einhorn said Puerto Rico might just be the tip of the iceberg of the company’s problems.

Einhorn also noted that the administration’s overhaul of the tax code eliminated the advantage of advanced refundings, drying up another source of business.

Einhorn often unveils short bets where he thinks the stock price will fall and surged to fame 10 years ago with a call against Lehman Brothers only months before the bank collapsed.