Gundlach says buy oil producers, bet against Facebook: conference

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Billionaire investor Jeffrey Gundlach said investors should consider betting against Facebook Inc, saying the prospect of regulation still hangs over the social media company’s stock.

FILE PHOTO: Jeffrey Gundlach, CEO of DoubleLine Capital, speaks during the Sohn Investment Conference in New York City, U.S., May 8, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Speaking at the Sohn Investment Conference in New York, the closely-watched DoubleLine Capital LP chief executive officer recommended a trade of shorting, or betting against, Facebook while betting on gains in an exchange-traded fund that tracks oil and gas explorers and producers who could benefit from rising inflation.