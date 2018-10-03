FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Wealth
October 3, 2018 / 2:02 PM / in an hour

Hudson Bay Capital says it holds short position on Tesla

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - U.S. hedge fund Hudson Bay Capital Management holds a short position in automaker Tesla Inc., its chief executive said on Wednesday.

Sander Gerber told Reuters on the sidelines of the Sohn Conference in Tel Aviv that he took the short position because a number of employees have left Tesla, and due to what he deemed “unusual conduct” of the company’s CEO Elon Musk.

Tesla was not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Steven Scheer and Tova Cohen; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.