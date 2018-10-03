Hudson Bay Capital says it holds short position on Tesla

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - U.S. hedge fund Hudson Bay Capital Management holds a short position in automaker Tesla Inc., its chief executive said on Wednesday.

Sander Gerber told Reuters on the sidelines of the Sohn Conference in Tel Aviv that he took the short position because a number of employees have left Tesla, and due to what he deemed “unusual conduct” of the company’s CEO Elon Musk.

Tesla was not immediately available for comment.