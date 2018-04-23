Glenview's Robbins says talk of Amazon's entering pharma is overblown

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Glenview Capital Management Chief Executive Larry Robbins said on Monday at the Sohn Investment Conference in New York that he still likes bets he has made before, citing CVS Health (CVS.N), McKesson Corp (MCK.N) and Express Scripts Holdings (ESRX.O), and said speculation that Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) might be looking to enter the pharmacy business is overblown.

FILE PHOTO: An Amazon.com Inc driver stands next to an Amazon delivery truck in Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 21, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

He said Amazon has not hired up in the pharmacy business and does not have the licenses needed to conduct business. Amazon’s entry into pharmacy is “neither imminent, assured, not likely to succeed,” Robbins said.