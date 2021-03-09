Breakingviews - Chinese developer undercuts Wall Street’s ESG push

Residential buildings under construction and a power station are seen near the central business district (CBD) in Beijing, China, January 15, 2021. Picture taken January 15, 2021.

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - A lot of ESG work is left to be done. Look no further than Chinese homebuilder Seazen, where the billionaire founder was convicted of child molestation. Nine months since his imprisonment, big investors leading the global charge on environmental, social and governance matters still own the company’s bonds, undercutting the broader message they’re trying to send.

Formerly known as Future Land Development, Seazen was the country’s eighth-largest property developer by sales when Wang Zhenhua was detained in 2019 for sexually assaulting a nine-year-old girl. The market values of Seazen Group and $15 billion Seazen Holdings, a 67%-owned subsidiary that accounts for virtually all the parent’s revenue, nearly halved in the months following his arrest and rating agencies downgraded their credit outlook. Seazen Holdings was forced to offload 18.5 billion yuan ($2.9 billion) of assets to raise cash.

Since Wang’s sentencing last June, the stock prices had rebounded to trade back near all-time highs before dipping again this week. In January, Moody’s Investors Service upgraded their ratings, following a similar move by peer Fitch Ratings. That helped facilitate new bond issuance. Profit is on the rise.

Although the tycoon is behind bars and officially holds no management roles, he controls Seazen Group with a 68% stake. His son also has been appointed chairman, making it even more likely that Wang can continue to sway strategic and operational decisions. That means influential investors that consider themselves socially conscious are helping fund a comeback for a convicted sex offender.

BlackRock funds not only hold equity in Seazen Group, but one of the largest stakes in the enterprise’s eurobonds as of Jan. 31, according to the latest disclosures available from Refinitiv for 13 issuances. Pimco and Fidelity also were among the biggest debt investors, based on those same documents.

That’s hard to square with BlackRock boss Larry Fink routinely using his $8.7 trillion bully pulpit to champion ESG issues. Likewise, Pimco Chief Executive Emmanuel Roman has pledged to be a pioneer in fixed income conscientiousness. One risky signal is that Asia is being held to lower standards on such measures, just as Goldman Sachs did by exempting firms in the region from its pledge to only advise clients wanting to go public that meet board diversity targets. Either way, the Seazen episode makes bold campaigns on responsible and ethical investing sound like lip service.