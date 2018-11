U.S. President Donald Trump pauses to talk to reporters as he departs on travel to Argentina from the White House in Washington, U.S., November 29, 2018. REUTERS/Jim Young

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin regrets U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to cancel a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Argentina and said Moscow is ready for contact with Trump, RIA news agency cited spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying on Friday.

Trump on Thursday said he was cancelling a planned meeting with Putin at the G20 summit, citing the crisis in Ukraine.