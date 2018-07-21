FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 21, 2018 / 9:17 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Brazil says G20 discussed reforms to face rising economic risks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Brazil’s Finance Minister Eduardo Guardia said on Saturday that G20 finance ministers agreed that growing trade tensions and the normalization of monetary policy in major economies represented rising risks to the global economy.

Brazil's Finance Minister Eduardo Guardia gestures as he attends a media conference in Brasilia, Brazil May 28, 2018. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Speaking on the sidelines on a G20 meeting in the Argentine capital Buenos Aires, Guardia said that finance ministers and central bankers had discussed the need to press ahead with reforms to protect their economies, especially in emerging market nations that have seen their currencies weaken significantly in recent months.

Reporting by Daniel Flynn, Editing by David Lawder

