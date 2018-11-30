China says it hopes U.S. can show sincerity on trade

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Foreign Ministry said on Friday it hoped the United States could show sincerity and meet it halfway on trade, ahead of a meeting this weekend between the two countries’ leaders that could be key to resolving their trade war.

Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the comment at a daily news briefing.

U.S. President Donald Trump sent mixed signals on Thursday about the prospects for a trade deal with China, saying an agreement was close but he was not sure he wanted one, just as he left for Argentina for a meeting with President Xi Jinping.