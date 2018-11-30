Chinese official says 'consensus steadily increasing' in U.S. trade talks

A Chinese national flag is seen at a port in Beihai, Guangxi province, China June 17, 2017. Picture taken June 17, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Chinese and U.S. officials negotiating easing trade tensions between the world’s two biggest economies were making progress on Friday but differences remain, a Chinese official told Reuters on the sidelines of the G20 summit.

“Consensus is steadily increasing,” said Wang Xiaolong, the director general of the Foreign Ministry’s department of international economic affairs.

“There are also differences,” Wang added.