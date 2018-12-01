World News
Europeans say G20 members agree to reform WTO in draft communique

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - European officials said that G20 nations had agreed to commit to reforming the World Trade Organization in a preliminary draft of the communique due to be released at the end of a two-day meeting of the bloc on Saturday.

The officials also said that language regarding migration and refugees in the draft communique would be kept to a minimum while the wording on climate change would not show any backtracking. The communique still needs final endorsement from member nations.

