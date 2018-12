FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, French President Emmanuel Macron, U.S. President Donald Trump, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Argentina's President Mauricio Macri and G20 leaders pose for a family photo during the G20 summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina November 30, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - The G20 grouping of industrialized nations skirted current global trade tensions but threw their weight beyond the reform of the World Trade Organization in a copy of their joint statement obtained by Reuters.

The United States reaffirmed its commitment to withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord, while G20 signatories to the agreement declared the pact irreversible and said they would fully implement it.