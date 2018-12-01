World News
G20 to negotiate communique 'until last minute', yet to discuss climate change: Argentina

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - G20 leaders were due to discuss climate change at the morning session of their summit on Saturday and negotiations on a draft communique were expected to last until the final minute, a spokesperson for the Argentine G20 sherpa said.

Leaders were close to agreement on wording over reform of the World Trade Organization and had “advanced a lot” on trade, the spokesperson said: “We are going to negotiate till the last minute”.

