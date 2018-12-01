Turkey's Erdogan tells Putin he wants new summit on Syria's Idlib

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attend a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 leaders summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina December 1, 2018. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday he should hold another summit to discuss the situation in Syria’s Idlib province where the two countries are trying to create a sustainable demilitarized zone.

Erdogan made the suggestion during a meeting with Putin on the sidelines of the G20 summit.

The Syrian government’s ally Russia, and Turkey, which backs Syrian rebels, agreed in September to create a demilitarized zone around the insurgent-held northwestern enclave of Idlib. But exchanges of shelling have been common since then and the first air strikes since the deal hit the area on Nov. 25.