German chancellor to resume travel to G20 summit on Friday: sources

COLOGNE, Germany (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz are due to resume their travel to Argentina for the G20 meeting on Friday, after their airplane was forced to land due to technical issues on Thursday, delegation sources said.
A German government aircraft will carry the two officials on Friday to Madrid, where they will switch to a commercial flight for the final leg, the sources said.
The delay means Merkel and Scholz will likely miss Friday’s opening of the two-day summit of the Group of 20 industrialized countries, given the long flight.
Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Andrea Shalal; Editing by James Dalgleish