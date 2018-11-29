German chancellor to resume travel to G20 summit on Friday: sources

The Airbus A340 government aircraft carrying Chancellor Angela Merkel and the German delegation to the G20 summit in Buenos Aires which was forced to land shortly after taking off from Berlin sits at the Cologne-Bonn airport, Germany, November 29, 2018. REUTERS/Andreas Rinke

COLOGNE, Germany (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz are due to resume their travel to Argentina for the G20 meeting on Friday, after their airplane was forced to land due to technical issues on Thursday, delegation sources said.

A German government aircraft will carry the two officials on Friday to Madrid, where they will switch to a commercial flight for the final leg, the sources said.

The delay means Merkel and Scholz will likely miss Friday’s opening of the two-day summit of the Group of 20 industrialized countries, given the long flight.